The Russian armed forces carried out another massive air strike on port infrastructure in Odessa region last night, reports „Ukrainska Pravda“.

The main target of the midnight attack was the Izmail region, which is a key logistics center for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products. According to official information from the local Regional State Administration, quoted by the Ukrainian media, serious damage to infrastructure facilities was recorded at the site of the strikes.

As a result of the attack, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of the port complex. Teams of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine were immediately sent to the scene, and they continue to work to control the fire and eliminate the consequences of the destruction. An assessment of the material damage is currently being carried out. International analysts, quoted by „Reuters“, indicate that the systematic attacks on the Black Sea region are aimed at long-term endangering global supplies and increasing grain exchange prices.