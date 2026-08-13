Only 5% of the US stock of interceptor missiles for the “Patriot“ (Patriot) are quite enough for Ukraine to defend its cities and survive the upcoming winter.

This statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the American television channel CNN, quoted by leading Ukrainian and world media on the morning of August 13.

Zelensky stressed that the situation with the country's air defense is becoming critical. Currently, Ukraine has only 1% of the number of missiles stored in American warehouses. The shortage is acutely felt, as in 2026 the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will have 2.5 times fewer interceptors than last year, while the intensity of Russian ballistic attacks has doubled.

„Sell us 5%“: Kiev's plan for winter defense

„If the United States sells us only 5% of its missiles, it will be quite enough to survive the winter and save the lives of thousands of people“, Zelensky commented to American journalists. He expressed his conviction that even a minimal sharing of American reserves could radically change the situation on the battlefield and ensure the country's energy security.

Kiev has already calculated that for complete peace during the winter period, a total of 300 Patriot missiles are needed (100 missiles per month). The topic was also raised during talks with US President Donald Trump on an urgent „winter package“ of military aid. However, Washington is currently experiencing supply difficulties due to commitments in other hot spots around the world, including the Middle East conflict with Iran.

Monthly supplies and the search for a production license

Despite the serious shortage, Ukraine recently reached an agreement with the United States for regular supplies. During a press conference in Belgrade, Zelensky confirmed that Washington would send interceptor missiles every month, although he himself admitted that this amount would not be enough to completely close the skies.

In parallel, negotiations are underway to obtain a US license for local production of Patriot missiles in Ukraine in partnership with the Raytheon corporation. President Trump has expressed a willingness in principle to cooperate along these lines, but the actual launch of the factories will take time and will not solve the urgent problem before the onset of cold weather.