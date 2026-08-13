Russia's creation of a 'security buffer zone' on Ukrainian territory must penetrate deep into the interior of Ukraineto guarantee the complete safety of Russian regions.

This was announced by Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov, Deputy Head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces and Commander of the "Akhmat" Special Forces. His statement comes against the backdrop of heightened security measures, while drastic regulations for electronic surveillance and digital control over residents' meetings are being prepared in Russia itself.

Alaudinov: Buffer zone will expand with daily offensive

In a statement quoted by the TASS news agency, General Apti Alaudinov stressed that the formation of the sanitary cordon is “extremely difficult work“, which requires continuous military operations.

“A lot needs to be done so that this zone can go as far as possible deep into the territory of Ukraine itself. This is a continuation of the same war on the territory of our enemy with daily offensive“, commented the commander of “Akhmat“.

According to him, the task is not easy, but is being implemented systematically. The plan to expand these territories was previously confirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in an interview with Weltwoche. Peskov pointed out that Russian troops are advancing in various directions precisely to push out Ukrainian forces and expand the security zone due to Kiev's ongoing attacks.

Digital prison: Russia introduces electronic tracking of meetings

In parallel with the ambitions of the front, Moscow is tightening internal control to unprecedented levels through massive digital surveillance. The Russian government plans to implement new electronic surveillance systems that will track physical and digital meetings between citizens.

The changes are a natural continuation of a large-scale campaign to digitize security. According to data from the Ministry of Digital Development, presented by Minister Maksut Shadayev, the country already has over 1 million video surveillance cameras, with every third one equipped with facial recognition technology. The new software tools will analyze the data stream to detect regular gatherings, unofficial meetings and gatherings of people in public places, facilitating the prevention of protests and unauthorized events.

Stages of Russian digital and territorial pressure in 2026

Territorial expansion: Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a phased expansion of the guarded perimeter in Ukraine at the end of last year as part of the 2026 campaign.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a phased expansion of the guarded perimeter in Ukraine at the end of last year as part of the 2026 campaign. Chat control and mobile applications: The authorities have already imposed the mandatory installation of the state messenger “Max“ on devices sold in the country, and foreigners are obliged to use applications with geolocation and biometrics.

The authorities have already imposed the mandatory installation of the state messenger “Max“ on devices sold in the country, and foreigners are obliged to use applications with geolocation and biometrics. Full administrative pressure: Any demonstrations against the blocking of social networks are prohibited, while internet operators are required to store all traffic on local servers.

While the international community and media outlets such as The Economist and NBC News discuss potential plans for a ceasefire and international monitoring of future buffer zones, the military leadership in Moscow is giving a clear signal that Russia will rely solely on its own military pressure and total digital isolation.

Tucker Carlson's revelations: Why is NATO using Ukraine?

In the European theater of operations, the famous American journalist Tucker Carlson has once again reignited the debates surrounding the war in Ukraine, which is now entering its fifth year. In a series of commentaries and interviews on his media network, Carlson has analyzed in detail why NATO continues to use Kiev as a tool.

According to Carlson, the North Atlantic Alliance and the "neoconservative lobby" in Washington are deliberately using Ukraine as a proxy to achieve regime change in Moscow and drain Russian military resources. Carlson argues that Western elites have turned the conflict into an "all-out war" against Russia, ignoring the real devastation in Ukraine itself (source: disinfowatch.org/disinfo/rt-uses-tucker-carlson-to-accuse-us-western-elites-for-war/). His theses were quickly replicated by international news channels, provoking angry reactions in Kiev, where official authorities accuse him of pushing Kremlin narratives (source: kyivindependent.com/as-tucker-carlson-faces-scrutiny-ukraine-believes-he-works-for-putin/).

Change in tactics: Ukraine's armed forces stop reporting the number of missiles shot down

The most alarming news of the past 24 hours came directly from the command of the Ukrainian Air Force. Kiev has officially confirmed that it is changing the format of its morning briefings and will stop providing the media with specific data on the number of Russian ballistic missiles launched and intercepted.

The decision comes after a massive strike last week, in which Ukraine's air defenses failed to shoot down any of 28 Russian ballistic missiles, which led to serious criticism and pessimism in the country. Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat explained that detailed statistics are becoming a source of intelligence information about the enemy and are damaging to the morale of the population (source: news.liga.net/en/politics/news/v-vozdushnyh-silah-obyasnili-pochemu-bolshe-ne-pishut-kolichestvo-rossiiskoi-ballistiki).

However, external observers and the Bloomberg agency point to another, deeper reason - the critical shortage of interceptor missiles for the American Patriot systems. Due to the intensified conflict in the Middle East, deliveries of air defense ammunition from Western allies have decreased by nearly three times compared to last year, leaving Ukrainian skies vulnerable (source: kyivpost.com/post/82140).