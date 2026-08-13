The world is at a turning point in global security, marked by unexpected political statements and drastic changes on the battlefields in the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

On the morning of August 13, the main geopolitical axes Moscow-Washington-Tehran-Kiev underwent major tremors that changed the rules of military conflicts.

„Glory to Allah“: Donald Trump Declares End to War with Iran

US President Donald Trump surprised the international community by officially declaring that Iran was „totally defeated“. In his typical eccentric style, Trump used the phrase „Glory to Allah“ (Praise be to Allah) to ironize and at the same time emphasize Tehran's capitulation in the ongoing military conflict since February.

According to analyses by the American publication TIME, Trump is in a hurry to declare victory before the US midterm elections, although many of the goals set, such as complete regime change in Iran, have not yet been achieved. The White House administration, however, insists that the imposed naval presence in the Strait of Hormuz has broken the backbone of the Iranian economy. Trump told reporters at a joint press conference that the US has taken “total control“ over the key waterway and the war is practically over.

Conflict between allies: The White House cut off Israel from southern Lebanon

Almost simultaneously with the declarations on Iran, Washington entered into a sharp diplomatic clash with its closest ally in the region - Israel. The reason for this was the words of Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who during a visit to the border stated that the Tel Aviv army “is here to stay“ in the designated security zones in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza.

The US reaction was lightning fast and extremely sharp. The State Department and the White House officially rejected the idea of a permanent Israeli military presence in Lebanon. According to an official statement, transmitted by the AFP agency, Washington expects all parties to comply with the peace framework agreed in June, which provides for a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces and the occupation of positions by the Lebanese National Army. The US stressed that the occupation of southern Lebanese territories contradicts long-term stability.