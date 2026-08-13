Alarming news for Ukrainians came directly from the command of the country's Air Force.

Kiev officially confirmed that it is changing the format of its morning briefings and is stopping providing the media with specific data on the number of Russian ballistic missiles launched and intercepted.

The decision comes after a massive strike last week, in which Ukraine's air defenses failed to shoot down any of 28 Russian ballistic missiles, which led to serious criticism and pessimism in the country. Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat explained that detailed statistics are becoming a source of intelligence information for the enemy and are damaging to the morale of the population.

However, outside observers and the Bloomberg agency point to another, deeper reason – the critical shortage of interceptor missiles for the American Patriot systems. Due to the intensified conflict in the Middle East, deliveries of air defense ammunition from Western allies have decreased by almost three times compared to last year, leaving Ukrainian skies vulnerable.

Tucker Carlson's Revelations: Why is NATO using Ukraine?

In the European theater of operations, the famous American journalist Tucker Carlson has once again reignited the debates surrounding the war in Ukraine, which is now entering its fifth year. In a series of commentaries and interviews on his media network, Carlson analyzes in detail why NATO continues to use Kiev as a tool.

According to Carlson, the North Atlantic Alliance and the “neoconservative lobby“ in Washington are deliberately using Ukraine as a proxy to achieve regime change in Moscow and exhaust Russian military resources. Carlson argues that Western elites have turned the conflict into a “total war” against Russia, ignoring the real devastation in Ukraine itself. His theses were quickly picked up by international news outlets, provoking angry reactions in Kiev, where officials accuse him of pushing Kremlin narratives.