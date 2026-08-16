War in Ukraine: New attacks in Odessa and Sumy

Russia Strikes Odessa Region and Sumy as Kiev and Athens Discuss Black Sea

The situation on the front in Ukraine remains critical. As of 18:40 on August 16, 2026, Russian forces carried out new massive attacks on civilian and economic infrastructure in southern and northern Ukraine. In parallel with the escalation on the ground, diplomatic efforts to ensure free navigation in the Black Sea are intensifying.

Second consecutive attack in Odessa Region: Homes destroyed and injured

In the afternoon of August 16, 2026, the Russian army carried out another strike on civilian objects in the Odessa region. According to official information from the head of the Odessa regional military administration, Oleg Kiper, the attack was carried out with a jet drone (UAV). The source of the information is the official news channel of Ukrainskaya Pravda (https://www.pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2026/08/16/8048898/).

The strike completely destroyed two residential buildings in the village of Usatovo. Another 5 people were injured, four of whom are hospitalized. Doctors assess the condition of one of the injured as serious. Earlier in the day, another jet drone hit a post office in a shopping center in a suburb of Odessa, injuring 4 people. The total number of victims in the region from today's strikes has reached 9 people, the Ukrainian publication Informator reports in its summary (https://informator.ua/ru/vrag-povtorno-udaril-po-odesshchine-razrusheny-dva-zhilyh-doma-est-postradavshie).

A grain elevator was destroyed and an employee was injured in the Sumy region

A Russian missile strike caused heavy material damage to the agricultural sector in northern Ukraine. A large elevator complex owned by the agricultural holding "Ukrlandfarming" in the Sumy region was attacked. The news was confirmed by the company's press service and distributed by the economic publication Economic Truth (https://www.epravda.com.ua/rus/biznes/rossiyane-razrushili-elevator-824679/).

As a result of the explosion:

One employee of the company was injured and hospitalized.

Production buildings and equipment have been seriously compromised.

Significant quantities of grain stocks stored in the base were destroyed.

The work of the entire logistics sector of the complex has been completely suspended.

The company's management clarified to the Interfax-Ukraine agency (https://ru.interfax.com.ua/) that this is another deliberate attack on Ukrainian agricultural infrastructure. All evidence is being collected for subsequent international lawsuits.

Diplomatic soundings: Sibiga discussed the Black Sea with the Greek Foreign Ministry

Against the backdrop of the increased bombing of port infrastructure, the new Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sibiga held an urgent telephone conversation with his Greek counterpart, Georgios Gerapetritis. The main focus of the negotiations was security in the Black Sea, the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports (https://mfa.gov.ua/news/andrij-sibiga-proviv-telefonni-peregovi-z-ministrom-zakordonnih-sprav-greciyi-georgosom-gerapetritisom3).

Sibiga stressed to Athens that systematic Russian attacks on ports, ships and silos threaten global food security. The minister said that Russia is trying to turn the Black Sea into an instrument of blackmail and pressure. The two maritime countries share the position that freedom of navigation is a matter of security and principle. Sibiga asked Greece for support for urgently strengthening Ukraine's air defense (ADF) to protect the skies over key economic arteries, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency added (https://interfax.com.ua/news/general/1193551.html).