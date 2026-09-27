Iran warns region not to rely on US for security

The chairman of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Azizi, called on Middle Eastern countries not to cooperate with the US against Iran and not to rely on the American "security umbrella". His statement was quoted by Al-Mayadeen TV, Gazeta.Ru reported.

„Addressing the countries of the region, Azizi called on them not to cooperate with US measures against Iran and not to rely on the American "security umbrella", Azizi said.

The Iranian MP also warned that his country would respond to any new US attack. According to him, the response to a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities will be particularly harsh.

Washington has rejected a proposal for a seven-day ceasefire

On September 26, US President Donald Trump rejected Iran's proposal for a seven-day cessation of hostilities and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. According to the “Wall Street Journal“, quoted by “Gazeta.Ru“, Trump expects a possible renewal of the strikes after the US Congressional elections in November.

Amid the tension, the US president published a map on which the Strait of Hormuz was renamed in his honor. The strait is a key oil shipping route between Iran and Oman, but the published material did not provide further details about the map or a possible timetable for military action.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested that the US and Iran return to a “fair deal“.

Sources: Gazeta.Ru