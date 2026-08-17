Fire in Belgium stopped before German border

The forest fire in the “High Fens“ nature reserve in Belgium has stopped moving towards the German border after light rain, light wind and high humidity helped firefighters' efforts, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

“This is good for us“, said a fire service spokesman from the command center in Kalterherberg, part of the German town of Monschau in the province of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The fire has destroyed about 3,000 hectares and is described as the largest forest fire in Belgian history. The flames had earlier reached about 300 meters from the German border, raising fears that stronger and more variable winds could push them into German territory.

As a precautionary measure, around 30 residents of parts of Monschau were evacuated late last night. Firefighters continued to work near homes, trying to prevent the fire from reaching them.

“Between the fire and the houses there are meadows that we have completely watered with water in the last few hours,“ a fire department spokesman said.

German fire crews joined the fight after Belgium requested help yesterday afternoon. Water tankers continued to pass through Kalterherberg overnight to fill the large tanks of the fire engines involved in the operation.

A nearby school has been set up as a temporary shelter for the evacuated residents.

Despite the improvement in conditions, firefighters in eastern Belgium are still facing serious difficulties in controlling the fire. Belgian Interior Minister Bernard Quenten said that relatively strong and constantly changing winds are making it difficult to extinguish the fire.