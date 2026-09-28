Ukrainian Prime Minister Urges Most Vulnerable People to Leave Big Cities Before Winter

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said that the most vulnerable people should leave big cities before winter so as not to overwhelm rescue services in the event of Russian attacks, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

Last winter, systematic Russian bombing of Ukrainian energy infrastructure left parts of the country without electricity and heating, while temperatures dropped to minus 20 degrees.

"There are people with limited mobility and people with disabilities. Why shouldn't special attention be paid to these people by their relatives or by the city's social services? You can do it in advance, before winter comes," Koretsky said in a television interview.

At the same time, Koretsky said that he was not calling on residents to "leave" - a decision that he said would be an "extreme measure".

Russia has stepped up its attacks on Kiev in recent weeks. Since the beginning of the summer, Russian forces have been attacking civilian, logistical and commercial infrastructure in Ukraine. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia's goal is to paralyze Ukraine's economy.