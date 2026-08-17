"Hamas" has asked the US-backed "Peace Council" to "force" Israel to accept the peace plan for Gaza, after the movement's leader met in Egypt with US President Donald Trump's envoy - Jared Kushner, AFP revealed.

In a statement, the organization said it had called on the Council and the mediating countries to "force the occupation forces to fulfill all their obligations under the first phase, to end all violations, to stop the killings and raids, [and] to approve the roadmap for the second phase" of the US-brokered ceasefire plan.

Thus, "Hamas" has reaffirmed its commitment to the agreement, while Kushner has insisted on complete disarmament and an end to any future role for "Hamas" in governing Gaza.

Earlier, Kushner met with mediators from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey, as well as with Nikolay Mladenov, who is the top representative for Gaza on Trump's "Peace Council.".