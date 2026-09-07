Israeli strikes in Gaza kill four, including two children

An Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip killed a man and his 8-year-old daughter on Sunday, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the health authorities in the Palestinian enclave.

Mohammed Abu Selmiya, head of the "Al Shifa" hospital in Gaza, said the strike hit a car in the western part of the city. The attack killed Yousef Aqila and his daughter Waafa, and wounded six people.

An Israeli army spokesman said the military had targeted a "Hamas" fighter and that the consequences of the strike were still being investigated.

According to medics, two more people, including a child, were killed in two separate Israeli strikes later on Sunday. They said one strike killed at least one man near a telecommunications company east of Gaza City, and another strike on a school housing displaced families killed a 7-year-old girl, bringing the death toll to at least four that day.

A U.S.-backed ceasefire in October 2025 halted large-scale hostilities but did not end Israeli strikes. Israel said its aim was to prevent attacks by Hamas and other militants in Gaza.

The group accused Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement U.S. President Donald Trump's joint plan to end the conflict. It also aims to withdraw Israeli forces and disarm "Hamas".

According to health authorities in Gaza, more than 1,300 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed since the ceasefire began. The Israeli army reports four Israeli soldiers killed. "Hamas" usually does not publish figures on the deaths of its fighters.