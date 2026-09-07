The coffin of former Yugoslav general Ratko Mladic, who died in The Hague prison on August 27 while serving a life sentence for genocide, is on display in a remote Belgrade church, with his cap, sword and military decorations, BTA writes.

The former commander of the Army of Republika Srpska will be buried today, September 7, in Belgrade, and his coffin is on display in the church “St. Luke“ in the Belgrade neighborhood of Vidikovac.

Citizens will be able to pay their respects until 12:00 local time (1:00 p.m. Bulgarian time), when the funeral service will be held by Serbian Patriarch Porfiry.

The church is attended by Darko Mladić, son of Ratko Mladić, as well as his colleagues and friends.

Mladić's coffin is decorated with his cap and sword, and in front of the coffin, along with his photo, are his military decorations, as well as a wreath in the colors of the Serbian flag. Members of the Serbian army stand next to the coffin.

After the funeral, Mladić will be buried in the Topčider cemetery next to the grave of his daughter Ana, who committed suicide with his personal weapon in 1994 under unclear circumstances.

On Saturday, a memorial ceremony for Ratko Mladić was held in Belgrade in the presence of Serbian Justice Minister Nenad Vučić and many politicians from Republika Srpska.