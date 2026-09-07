Elon Musk congratulates AfD on its victory in Saxony-Anhalt: Job well done

Billionaire Elon Musk congratulated the far-right German party “Alternative for Germany“ on its victory in the elections in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt, DPA reported. Musk had expressed support for the party in the past, BTA reports.

“A job well done!“, the billionaire wrote on his social platform Ex in response to a post by AfD leader Alice Weidel, who congratulated the party leader in Saxony-Anhalt, Ulrich Sigmund.

Sigmund quickly responded to Musk, thanking him for his support.

“If we take responsibility here, I would very much welcome the opportunity for strong and constructive cooperation. "Germany would be a place worth investing in again," Sigmund wrote. "Greetings from Saxony-Anhalt!" he added.

Richard Grenell, the former US ambassador to Germany, also congratulated the AfD in Exeter. "A huge victory and a new day for Germany," wrote Grenell, who, like Musk, maintains a close relationship with US President Donald Trump and has repeatedly stirred controversy during his diplomatic service in Germany.