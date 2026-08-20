Trump imposed an unprecedented blockade on Iran and threatened its allies

US President Donald Trump officially launched a new, extremely aggressive phase of his foreign policy, announcing the imposition of total economic sanctions against Iran. In an official statement, the American leader emphasized that this marks the beginning of “unprecedented economic isolation“ for the Islamic regime, aimed at breaking Tehran's financial capabilities.

The economic landing in Normandy

In front of reporters in Washington, Donald Trump made a bold historical comparison, likening the start of a large-scale economic war against Iran to the legendary Allied landing in Normandy in 1944 (known as “D-Day“). According to him, the pressure will be relentless and will be deployed on all possible financial and commercial fronts to ensure that Tehran does not have the resources for its nuclear program and regional influence.

As part of his strategy, Trump issued an explicit and sharp warning to the international community. He promised catastrophic “economic consequences“ for any country, company or foreign entity that tries to help Iran, circumvent US sanctions or provide any financial lifelines to the regime.

Tehran hits back: We have money for everything important

The reaction from the Islamic Republic was not long in coming. Iranian authorities officially rejected the White House's threats and tried to calm the domestic market and population. An official statement from Tehran categorically stated that the country has more than enough available foreign currency and stable reserves to ensure long-term purchases and supplies of vital goods, food and medical drugs. The Iranian leadership emphasized that their economy has developed immunity to Western pressure during the years of isolation.

The parallel with Kim Jong-un and North Korea

Against the backdrop of the escalation in the Middle East, Donald Trump used the moment to recall his successes in personal diplomacy, referring to Asia. He called himself the only US head of state in history who managed to establish direct contact and build a working relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. With this, Trump implied that his unpredictable approach of “maximum pressure“, combined with a willingness to hold personal negotiations, is the only model that produces real results on the international stage.