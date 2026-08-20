Moscow is ready to listen to new constructive initiatives from Washington to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, but any options must necessarily take into account the national interests of the Russian Federation and the "realities on the ground". This was announced by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in a large-scale interview with Russian media in the early hours of August 20, 2026

The diplomat made key comments regarding the strategic dialogue with the United States, the escalation of hostilities by Kiev, and the increasing pressure from European countries.

Moscow and Washington: New meetings on “irritants“ are being worked out

Maria Zakharova confirmed that the terms for the next round of contacts between Moscow and Washington are currently being actively coordinated, aimed at eliminating the accumulated “irritants“ in bilateral relations. This dialogue, through the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US State Department, is being conducted regularly since February 2025. The current talks are based on the agreements reached in July during the meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Manila.

Regarding the information that appeared in the media about a possible imminent visit to Moscow by US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Zakharova specified that no official requests have been sent from the US side at the moment. However, she stressed that Russia is ready to organize such a visit as soon as possible, as long as there are specific topics for discussion.

The reason for the comment was also Marco Rubio's statement that "new ideas" are needed in the negotiations on Ukraine. Russia is open to dialogue, but rejects the maximalist demands of Kiev and its European sponsors.

(Source of information: Interfax – www.interfax.ru/russia/1110215)

A proportionate military response to Kiev's attacks

Against the backdrop of diplomatic readiness for talks with Washington, Moscow is taking a tough stance on the actions of the Ukrainian leadership. Zakharova accused Kiev of demonstrating a complete lack of ability to negotiate and escalating its “terrorist attacks“ against the civilian population and Russian civilian infrastructure.

“As long as the situation remains as it is, the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) will respond in a fully proportionate manner to emerging threats and will continue the special military operation to fulfill the tasks set by President Vladimir Putin“, Zakharova was categorical. She added that the intensity of the Russian retaliatory strikes will directly depend on the level of threat coming from the Ukrainian side.

(Source of information: Izvestia / Life.ru – life.ru/p/1913882)

Why is Europe “waving Russophobia“ right now?

In his interview, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman also touched on the increasing anti-Russian manifestations within the European Union. According to Moscow, the coordinated incitement of “Russophobic hysteria“ in the media of countries such as Great Britain, the Netherlands, Finland and France has a very specific political goal.

Zakharova pointed out that these actions are being taken deliberately in the context of the upcoming elections to the State Duma of Russia. The aim of the European governments is to try to delegitimize the results of the vote in advance, to inflame the situation around Russian polling stations abroad, and to pressure or prevent Russian citizens who are in the EU from voting.