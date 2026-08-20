Dramatic events in international airspace have marked the past 24 hours, after two separate plane crashes in Kenya and the United States resulted in fatalities and triggered urgent investigations by government authorities.

In the first incident in East Africa, the director of Ecuador's intelligence service was killed, and a few hours later, a mid-air collision between a light aircraft and a police helicopter occurred in the US state of Pennsylvania.

Tragedy in Kenya: Ecuador's intelligence chief among the victims

The director of Ecuador's Center for Strategic Intelligence (CIES) Michele Sensi-Contugi and his wife Stephanie Houlihan Vascones have died in a tourist helicopter crash in Kenya. Information about the incident was initially confirmed by Ecuadorian media Ecuavisa and official government sources in Quito.

The crash occurred on Wednesday morning in the Ololokwe (Ol Olokwe) mountain range, located in Samburu County, about 250 kilometers north of the capital, Nairobi. The Eurocopter EC130 B4 helicopter, operated by local safari company Lady Lori Helicopters, was carrying a total of seven people - the pilot and six tourists. The other five passengers who died were American citizens, including Jose Alberto Suarez, a senior media executive at US broadcaster Telemundo, owned by NBCUniversal.

The helicopter was flying from the Loisaba private game reserve to the Ewaso Ngiro River area when it crashed in remote mountainous terrain. Kenyan Red Cross teams said search and rescue operations were being severely hampered by the difficult terrain and an active fire at the crash site. The Kenya Air Accident Investigation Service (AAIS) has already begun proceedings to determine the exact causes of the serious incident.

Sources for the events in Kenya: CNN news reports (www.cnn.com), BBC News reports (www.bbc.com) and publications by Ecuadorian television Ecuavisa (ecuavisa.com).

Collision in the sky over Pennsylvania: Cessna plane and Bell police helicopter collide

Almost simultaneously with the news from Africa, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported another serious incident in the US state of Pennsylvania. Light motor plane Cessna 150 and police helicopter Bell 407 collided in the early hours of the day in the Carlisle area.

According to official data released by the FAA on the X social network, the helicopter belonged to the Pennsylvania State Police. At the time of the impact, there were two people on board the police machine. The services are still clarifying how many people were traveling in the Cessna aircraft.

The incident occurred at around 7:50 p.m. local time (02:50 Bulgarian time). Emergency teams and ambulances were immediately dispatched to the scene of the crash after receiving the signal. As of the early hours of August 20, 2026, US authorities and the NBC news network had not yet released confirmed information about the condition of the crew or the number of possible victims and injured. The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FAA are launching a full-scale investigation into the air accident.