Cessna plane and Bell police helicopter collided in the USA

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported a serious incident in the US state of Pennsylvania. Light light-engine aircraft Cessna 150 and police helicopter Bell 407 collided in the early hours of the day in the Carlisle area.

According to official data released by the FAA on the X social network, the helicopter belonged to the Pennsylvania State Police. At the time of the impact, there were two people on board the police machine. The services are still clarifying how many people were traveling in the Cessna aircraft.

The incident occurred at around 7:50 p.m. local time (02:50 Bulgarian time). Emergency teams and ambulances were immediately dispatched to the scene of the crash after receiving the signal. As of the early hours of August 20, 2026, US authorities and the NBC media network have not yet released confirmed information about the condition of the crews or the number of possible victims and injured.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) together with the FAA are launching a full-scale investigation into the air accident.