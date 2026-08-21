Military Conflict in Middle East Enters Entirely New, Exhausting Phase of Global Pressure. US President Donald Trump has officially declared the start of an unprecedented campaign to completely isolate Iran economically, calling it an economic “D-Day”. Amid a shift in strategy from massive military strikes to a financial blockade, the Pentagon has begun a rotation of its exhausted naval forces, and the White House has urgently eased environmental requirements for US gasoline to rein in rising oil prices. fuels.

„We had no choice“: Trump on war and the „semi-neutral“ Middle East

In a statement to the media, US President Donald Trump defended the US's actions against the regime in Tehran so far, stating categorically: “We had no choice“. Trump stressed that negotiations with Iran remain extremely complicated and accused the administration in Tehran of showing no will for a real agreement that would guarantee that the country would never acquire nuclear weapons.

However, the head of state expressed clear irritation with the position of some of the traditional US partners in the region. According to publications by the American authoritative publication (website: washingtonpost.com), Trump criticized the “semi-neutral“ behavior of a number of Middle Eastern countries that are trying to maneuver in the conflict. Meanwhile, it became clear that a private military company has already signed a large-scale contract for the physical protection of US strategic oil bases in Middle East to ensure the security of supplies against asymmetric attacks by pro-Iranian groups.

The withdrawal of the USS Abraham Lincoln and tension in the skies

A long-awaited rotation of the US fleet has begun in the hottest point of the confrontation. As reported by television (website: www.cnn.com), the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln has finally begun its long journey back to its base in the United States. The ship spent nearly nine months on continuous combat duty in the Middle East without docking in a port, which prompted serious criticism in Congress about the mental health of the crew and the living conditions on board. The USS Abraham Lincoln will be replaced by the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, which is arriving in the region.

The tension in the region is also evidenced by a real-time incident - an American early warning and control radar (AWACS) aircraft has sent a distress signal during a mission over the waters in the Middle East, with the reasons for the emergency still being clarified by the US Central Command.

Economic collapse for Tehran's partners

Washington's new doctrine provides for ruthless sanctions against any country that maintains economic ties with Iran. The US Treasury Secretary issued a direct threat of “total economic collapse“ to governments and foreign companies that help Tehran circumvent the embargo through oil smuggling or financial transactions.

However, the White House acknowledged that the maximum economic pressure campaign has no fixed deadlines and could continue indefinitely until the Iranian regime's complete capitulation is achieved.

Fuel crisis in the US: Emergency measures for gasoline

To contain the domestic economic consequences of the blockade In response to the Strait of Hormuz and the rise in crude oil prices, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has taken an extraordinary step. Washington has officially relaxed environmental requirements for gasoline, allowing an earlier transition to the so-called “winter blends“ with a higher ethanol content from September 1. The measure is aimed at sharply increasing fuel supplies on the market and lowering the average retail price in the US, which has crossed the critical $4 per gallon mark.

Strategic response: 1,000 space launches by 2030

The conflict with Iran is also apparently accelerating US plans for technological and space dominance. Donald Trump has signed an official presidential memorandum ordering government agencies to dramatically increase capacity and cut red tape for commercial and military space launches. The White House's new goal is to 2030 The United States will conduct over 1,000 space launches and returns annually, relying heavily on partnerships with the private sector in the form of companies like SpaceX.

The coming days will be decisive in determining whether Trump's economic "D-Day" will force Tehran back to the negotiating table, or whether the conflict will turn into a permanent economic war with unpredictable consequences for global markets.