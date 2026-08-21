Elon Musk Agrees That US Is “Going to Hell” Over Record National Debt

The Billionaire Describes “Accurate” Graph Predicting Superpower’s Financial Collapse by 2030

American tech entrepreneur Elon Musk has sparked serious controversy after backing a catastrophic forecast for the future of the US economy [saomos.news/news/society/ilon-mask-soglasilsya-s-prognozom-chto-ssha-poletyat-k-chertyam-v-2030-godu-iz-za-gosdolga/]. The richest man in the world agreed with the claim that the US will “fly to hell” (go to hell) devils), if the rate of growth of the state debt remains at current levels [life.ru/p/1914337].

The comment of the owner of the social network X (formerly Twitter) came under the publication of an economic graph [life.ru/p/1914337]. It illustrates the trajectory of American debts over the next few years [saomos.news/news/society/ilon-mask-soglasilsya-s-prognozom-chto-ssha-poletyat-k-chertyam-v-2030-godu-iz-za-gosdolga/].

What does the “exact schedule“, approved by Musk, show?

The billionaire responded laconically on his platform, writing simply: “Exact schedule“ [life.ru/p/1914337]. The image shows that the period until the end of The decade is marked as relatively stable („everything is going normally“) [saomos.news/news/society/ilon-mask-soglasilsya-s-prognozom-chto-ssha-poletyat-k-chertyam-v-2030-godu-iz-za-gosdolga/]. The critical point, however, comes around 2030, when the US national debt is expected to exceed a colossal $50 trillion [life.ru/p/1914337].

On the graph, this stage is colored red and is accompanied by a stark warning that from then on the country's economic system will completely collapse [saomos.news/news/society/ilon-mask-soglasilsya-s-prognozom-chto-ssha-poletyat-k-chertyam-v-2030-godu-iz-za-gosdolga/].

The psychological threshold of $40 trillion has already been crossed

Investor concerns are also heightened by official data from the US Treasury Department [rosbalt.ru/news/2026-08-20/uchenyy-rasskazal-quando-v-ssha-oschutyat-udar-ot-kolossalnogo-gosdolga-5664261]. Recently, the US national debt officially crossed the historical and psychological threshold of $40 trillion, reaching levels of $40.047 trillion [rosbalt.ru/news/2026-08-20/uchenyy-rasskazal-quando-v-ssha-oschutyat-udar-ot-kolossalnogo-gosdolga-5664261].

External holders: Nearly $32.266 trillion of this amount is held by external creditors [rosbalt.ru/news/2026-08-20/uchenyy-rasskazal-quando-v-ssha-oschutyat-udar-ot-kolossalnogo-gosdolga-5664261].

Domestic debt: About $7.782 trillion is domestic for the United States itself [rosbalt.ru/news/2026-08-20/uchenyy-rasskazal-quando-v-ssha-oschutyat-udar-ot-kolossalnogo-gosdolga-5664261].

Washington's budget deficit also hits records [rosbalt.ru/news/2026-08-20/uchenyy-rasskazal-quando-v-ssha-oschutyat-udar-ot-kolossalnogo-gosdolga-5664261]. For the first 10 months of the fiscal year alone, it amounted to $1.8 trillion [rosbalt.ru/news/2026-08-20/uchenyy-rasskazal-quando-v-ssha-oschutyat-udar-ot-kolossalnogo-gosdolga-5664261]. According to the US Congressional Budget Office, if the current pace continues, by 2036 the volume of government loans will exceed the country's GDP by as much as 20%. [saomos.news/news/society/ilon-mask-soglasilsya-s-prognozom-chto-ssha-poletyat-k-chertyam-v-2030-godu-iz-za-gosdolga/].

What are the solutions according to Elon Musk?

This is not the entrepreneur's first gloomy warning. In his earlier statements, Musk was categorical that America is “1000% on the verge of bankruptcy“ unless it makes a radical breakthrough in productivity [finance.yahoo.com/economy/policy/articles/elon-musk-flags-america-1-113500554.html]. According to him, the only salvation from the debt burden is the massive implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, which will accelerate economic growth to unprecedented rates [finance.yahoo.com/economy/policy/articles/elon-musk-flags-america-1-113500554.html].

Currently, the US's interest costs alone on this debt already exceed the country's annual military budget, which is $1 trillion [finance.yahoo.com/economy/policy/articles/elon-musk-flags-america-1-113500554.html]. Economists, however, remain skeptical that technology will be able to outpace the skyrocketing debt mountain in time [247wallst.com/investing/2026/07/20/americas-debt-just-shattered-a-wwii-record-elon-musk-says-only-one-thing-can-save-us/, yahoo.com].

US Fuel Crisis: Emergency Measures for Gasoline

To contain the domestic economic consequences of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the rise in crude oil prices, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has taken an extraordinary step. Washington has officially relaxed environmental requirements for gasoline, allowing an earlier transition to the so-called “winter blends” with a higher ethanol content from September 1. The measure is aimed at sharply increasing fuel supplies on the market and bringing down the average retail price in the US, which has crossed the critical $4 per gallon mark.