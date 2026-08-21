War in Ukraine: Kremlin steps up pressure as Denmark postpones key rocket fuel plant

Polish intelligence services thwart assassination attempt on Ukrainian defense minister, Kiev warns Moscow is betting on a harsh winter

The dynamics of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine continue to complicate at a rapid pace, according to current analyses and events as of 5:15 a.m. on August 21, 2026. While the Kremlin categorically rejects the possibility of a quick diplomatic solution, Kiev's allies are facing logistical problems and hybrid attacks.

Military production failure in Denmark and Russia's growing potential

The construction of the strategic plant of the Ukrainian manufacturer “Fire Point“ in Denmark, which was supposed to produce solid fuel for long-range missiles, has been officially postponed to the end of 2027. The initial plan provided for a budget of 50 million euros, but due to safety requirements and inadequate infrastructure, the costs jumped to over 150 million euros. The company's CEO Irina Terek commented to the Brussels portal Euractiv that European bureaucracy is proving to be a bigger challenge than Russian attacks (Source: eurointegration.com.ua/rus/news/2026/08/20/7243850/).

At the same time, Ukrainian military expert Valentin Badrak shared details according to which the Russian Federation is increasing its military potential much faster than Ukraine. Moscow is successfully copying Ukrainian technological solutions for unmanned systems, but scaling them up at a tremendous speed. According to Badrak, the Kremlin plans to produce over 15 million drones and ammunition for them by 2026, relying on artificial intelligence and autonomous circumvention of air defense systems (Source: unian.net/war/voyna-dronov-badrak-priznal-chto-rossiya-uchitsya-bystree-chem-ukraina-13476090.html).

The new cheap Russian missile “Banderol“ and the tactics of intimidation

The Russian army has begun to actively use a new type of weapon - the “Banderol“ missile. As reported by Euronews, this is a significantly cheaper modification with a warhead of lower power. The main purpose of “Banderol“ is not just hitting targets, but a deliberate depletion of Ukrainian air defenses. It forces Kiev to waste expensive and limited Western interceptor missiles, while diverting attention from more powerful cruise missiles (Source: unian.net/weapons/raketa-banderol-rossiya-vse-chashche-ispolzuet-eto-oruzhie-dlya-atak-na-ukrainu-13476084.html).

International analysts from the “Atlantic Council“ note that the Kremlin is deliberately intensifying the tactics of threats and hybrid pressure against Ukraine's allies (including the UK). There has been speculation in the media that Moscow is resorting to this because it realizes the impossibility of winning on the battlefield while Kiev receives Western military assistance. Russian President Vladimir Putin's goal is to split European unity and isolate Ukraine before the decisive months ahead (Source: unian.net/war/ugrozy-rf-v-adres-velikobritanii-atlantic-council-predpolozhil-pochemu-putin-vybral-taktiku-zapugivaniya-13476072.html).

Why is Putin running away from peace talks?

Moscow's official position remains cool. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that at the moment “there are no grounds for optimism regarding a peaceful settlement of the conflict“, blaming the position of the authorities in Kiev for this (Source: kommersant.ru/doc/8893697).

However, the Ukrainian side sees a completely different reason for this behavior. The first deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Kislitsa, revealed in an interview that Putin has no desire to negotiate now, as he is betting on the winter period. According to Kislitsa, the main tactic of the Russian dictator is to wait for the onset of cold weather in the hope that the Ukrainian population will not withstand the harsh energy conditions in the winter. The Russian plans are to not allow negotiations until at least mid-March 2026 in order to extract maximum humanitarian pressure (Source: unian.net/politics/peregovory-s-rf-kislica-obyasnil-pochemu-do-marta-putin-ne-syadet-za-stol-peregovorov-13476018.html).

Arrest in Poland and gas nervousness in Germany

The front of covert operations is also heating up. The Polish special services (ABW) have arrested 63-year-old Ukrainian citizen Serhiy P. in Warsaw on suspicion of attempting to assassinate a high-ranking representative of the Ukrainian defense industry. The investigation indicates that the man planted an explosive device under the victim’s car in the city of Irpen (Kyiv region) on the orders of Russian intelligence. The device failed to go off due to a technical malfunction, after which the perpetrator fled to Poland, where he faces life imprisonment (Source: meduza.io/news/2026/08/20/v-polshe-zaderzhali-ukraintsa-podozrevaemogo-v-popytke-pokushenia-na-predstavitelya-oboronnoy-promyshlennosti-ukrainy-po-zakazu-rossii).

On the economic front in Europe, tensions are also palpable. The co-chair of the German party “Alternative for Germany“ (AfD) Alice Weidel warned on the social network X that the country's gas storage facilities are half empty, which threatens security and could cause a spike in gas prices in Germany. The special representative of the Russian President, Kirill Dmitriev, supported her words with a short comment “Everything is true“ (Source: spbdnevnik.ru/news/2026-08-21/dmitriev-soglasilsya-s-zayavleniem-politika-adg-ob-ugroze-rosta-tsen-na-gaz-v-germanii). However, the German Ministry of Economics assures that there will be no deficit for the upcoming winter.