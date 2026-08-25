German investigators find third drone and explosives at Leipzig airport

German investigators have found a third drone and suspected explosives linked to the attempted attack on Leipzig/Halle airport earlier this month, the public media "Westdeutscherundfunk" (WDR) and "Norddeutscherundfunk" (NDR) and the publication "Süddeutsche Zeitung", reported, quoted by Reuters, BTA reported.

The drone was found on August 14, 10 days after the incident, west of the airport, where investigators also found about 50 grams of a substance they believe to be the military explosive hexogen, media reports noted.

There has been no comment from the German prosecutor's office so far. Sources cited in the materials suspect that Russian military intelligence was involved in the attempted attack, an accusation that Moscow denies.

On August 4, a drone loaded with explosives was found next to a Ukrainian Antonov transport plane used for military supplies.

Investigators also suspect that a second drone may have hit a DHL cargo flight shortly after the airport was temporarily closed.

The airport is a civil and military logistics center used by NATO and Ukraine's Antonov Airlines for military supplies.