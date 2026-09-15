Skopje hosts meeting on European integration of the Western Balkans

An interregional meeting of chief negotiators and other high-ranking representatives responsible for European integration will be held today in Skopje, MIA reported. The meeting is organized by the Ministry for European Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia, BTA reports.

The forum will be chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for European Affairs Bekim Sali.

Representatives from the Western Balkan countries, Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, as well as from the European Commission and international partners, will participate.