Pistorius heads to US for meeting with Pete Hegseth

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is heading to the United States to meet with his American counterpart Pete Hegseth, DPA reported, BTA reports.

Pistorius will hold talks with Hegseth tomorrow at the Pentagon, a spokesman for the German Defense Ministry announced. The previous meeting between the two took place in Washington in the summer of 2025.

After the talks, the German Minister will travel to New York, where he will meet with UN representatives, including the organization's Secretary-General, António Guterres. The main topic of their meeting will be the future of the organization's peacekeeping missions.

On Friday, Pistorius will visit the American aircraft manufacturer “Lockheed Martin“ in Fort Worth, Texas.

The company is expected to deliver the first of the F-35 stealth fighters ordered by Germany. These fighters will replace the aging “Tornado“ fighter jets of the German Air Force.