US may begin returning evacuated diplomats to the Middle East

The US may begin returning diplomats who were evacuated from US embassies in the Middle East this week amid the conflict with Iran, the New York Times reports, citing an internal State Department document, Focus reports.

According to the document, the return of staff and the lifting of emergency measures at US diplomatic missions in the region could begin as early as this week.

Gradual restoration of diplomatic missions

The first diplomats are expected to return to the US embassy in Lebanon, but it will not be fully staffed.

Subsequently, it is planned to fully restore staffing at US embassies in Israel, Jordan and Oman.

Diplomatic missions in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Lebanon will initially be allowed to be filled to 85% of their staff positions.

For embassies in Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain, the limit will be up to 75% of their staff composition.

Signal of lower risk of new escalation

According to the New York Times, the possible return of the diplomats may be a sign that the administration of President Donald Trump does not expect the resumption of large-scale military action in the region.

The evacuation measures were introduced before and during the conflict with Iran due to concerns about the security of American diplomatic personnel.