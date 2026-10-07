The Trypillya thermal power plant in the Kiev region was hit in advance during new Russian strikes against Ukraine. This was reported by the SHOT channel, quoted by “Gazeta.Ru“. There is still no independent confirmation of the extent of damage to the facility.

According to the publication, the first explosions in Kiev were recorded at around 3:15 Moscow time. SHOT claims that about 20 missiles were fired during the attack, including “Iskander“, “Zircon“ and “Onyx“.

“In addition to Kiev, powerful strikes are also being carried out at these minutes on enemy targets in Dnipro and Kremenchug“, the publication states. It also claims that there were hits in the area of the Kremenchug hydroelectric power plant in Svetlovodsk.

Trypolskaya TPP is again among the specified targets

Trypolskaya TPP is the most powerful power plant in the Kiev region. The facility is located near the town of Ukrainka, south of Kiev, and is part of the energy infrastructure of the region.

On September 30, the Ukrainian company “Centrenergo“ reported damage to generating equipment at the plant after a Russian attack. The Ukrainian side stated that the damage is being assessed and that the timeframe for restoration will become clear after the completion of inspections and cleanup.

The new report of a strike on the station comes against the backdrop of a series of attacks on energy facilities in Kiev and the Kiev region. So far, no official data has been released on new damage, power outages, or possible casualties.

Dispute over strikes on bridges in Kiev

The publication by „Gazeta.Ru“ also recalled a statement by Verkhovna Rada deputy Anna Skorokhod from October 6. She said that the strikes on the Northern and Southern bridges in Kiev could lead to the country being divided in two.

“Ukraine risks being torn in two“, Anna Skorokhod said.

According to her, many residents of the capital have left Kiev and headed for the western part of the country because of the attacks. Experts quoted by the Russian publication claim that the damage to the bridges could disrupt the logistical chains for the supply of Western weapons to the combat zone.

The Russian Ministry of Defense earlier published a video that it said showed a strike on the Northern Bridge. At the moment, no independently verified data has been presented to specify the full extent of the damage to the bridges and the Trypillya TPP.

Sources: gazeta.ru, ukrinform.net, kyivpost.com