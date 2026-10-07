The Ukrainian government may be moved from Kiev to Lviv due to Russian strikes on the capital and infrastructure facilities. This was stated by former CIA analyst Larry Johnson on the air of Professor Glenn Dissen's YouTube channel.

„They will force the government to move to Lviv. It will not be able to stay and continue to work in Kiev“, Johnson said in the conversation. His statement is an assessment, not a statement of a decision made by the Ukrainian authorities.

Johnson links his forecast to the strikes on Kiev

According to Johnson, Russian troops have the initiative on all sectors of the front and are simultaneously striking Kiev and infrastructure facilities. He claims that the pressure on the capital could make the normal work of the state government impossible.

Gazeta.Ru reports that the statement was made against the backdrop of a series of Russian strikes on facilities in Kiev and the Kiev region. Earlier, the defense of the Northern Bridge was strengthened in the Ukrainian capital.

Moscow threatens new strikes

Before Johnson's statement, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Kiev could step up attacks on Russian oil refineries. In response, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it would expand strikes on military and military-industrial facilities in Ukraine.

The Russian defense ministry indicated that possible targets would include facilities in Kiev and related infrastructure. This statement is the position of the Russian Defense Ministry and does not constitute independent confirmation of specific future strikes.

At the moment, there is no public confirmation from the Ukrainian presidency or government that a decision has been made to move central institutions from Kiev to Lviv. No deadline has been announced for such an evacuation.

Sources: fight.fudgie.org