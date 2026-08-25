Russia to seize assets of companies attacked by drones

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree that allows the introduction of "external management of critical infrastructure facilities” if their owners do not comply with security requirements. The text of the decree, which has already entered into force, notes that such measures can be taken in case of ineffectiveness of "prevention of threats of attacks" with unmanned aerial vehicles. In addition, temporary management can be introduced if the damaged facility is not restored or this is done with a delay.

This will not constitute a de facto nationalization or changes in the ownership structure of these enterprises, commented First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov. According to him, the decree does not envisage “mass implementation”. Manturov claims that ”targeted and carefully considered decisions will be made at the highest level”.

What critical infrastructure facilities are we talking about

By critical infrastructure facilities, the document means enterprises of the energy complex, industrial, municipal, transport and logistics facilities, communication facilities, as well as ”other facilities that are of particular importance for the security” and ”economic stability” of the Russian Federation.

The temporary administrator will by default be the Federal Agency for State Property Management. It will be able to dispose of the movable and immovable property of the enterprise, its securities and shares in its capital, as well as exercise other rights of the owner.

Basis – security threats during war

The term of this state management of private companies is not specified – it can also be terminated by a decision of the government. The reason for the adoption of this decree is the "growth of security threats” during the war in Ukraine.

In 2026, drone strikes carried out by the Ukrainian army against Russian industrial and logistics facilities have intensified significantly in recent months. Attacks on oil refineries have led to a fuel crisis in Russia. In July and August, warehouses and logistics centers of the online platforms Wildberries and Ozon were hit.

Author: Evgeny Zhukov