Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the deployment of any NATO forces in Ukraine would be unacceptable for Moscow, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

Peskov called the plans of the so-called Coalition of the Willing to assist Kiev by sending multinational military forces to Ukraine after the end of the conflict a “very important issue and a particularly important topic”

“This is not the first time there has been talk of intentions to deploy military contingents from countries that are members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on the territory of Ukraine. The agreement is being made – “after the end of the conflict”, explained Peskov, quoted by TASS. “But we "We have repeatedly reiterated our position at various levels that the deployment of foreign contingents from NATO countries is unacceptable for us," the Kremlin spokesman added.

He also commented on the statement by Finnish President Alexander Stubb that he approves of Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory. According to Peskov, this is proof that Stubb "is also a bright representative of the 'war party' along with the British prime minister."

"We have just discussed Stubb's statements and the successive statements of the British prime ministers. They show that this belligerent, aggressive line towards our country continues. Therefore, we must take the necessary measures to ensure our own security," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

Stubb said that he supports the long-range Ukrainian strikes on targets located deep inside Russian territory, including civilian logistics centers, because this increases the price paid by Moscow for the war. In addition, according to the Finnish leader, these Ukrainian attacks can help force the Russian authorities to sit down at the negotiating table.

Peskov indicated that he was not surprised by Stubb's position, which demonstrates Helsinki's desire, like London, for the war in Ukraine to continue.

In addition, the Kremlin spokesman accused the Finnish president and other Western leaders of misleading their voters by claiming that Russia could be strategically defeated.