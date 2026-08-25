Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev accused the West of applying double standards due to the recognition of the independence of Kosovo (Serbia's territory for the province of Kosovo and Metohija), while at the same time denying the same right to South Ossetia and Abkhazia, writes Focus.

"No matter how convincing our arguments are, Western opponents will continue to defend their hostile line and adhere to double standards", Medvedev said in an interview with the "South Ossetia" newspaper.

As an example, he cited the recognition of Kosovo's independence, pointing out that Western countries, as he states he, "voluntarily recognized" its independence, as long as they do not recognize South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

The large Ukrainian flag, which has been raised in the center of Pristina since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict as a sign of support for Ukraine, was taken down on August 9, Serbian Republika reports.

The flag was taken down a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Belgrade, where he stressed that Ukraine's position not to recognize Kosovo's independence remains unchanged.

Yesterday in Belgrade, Zelensky stated that Ukraine does not change its position on respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia with respect to Kosovo and Metohija.

"We respect the territorial integrity of our partners, we respect international law - this is our position. As for what you said about the unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo, it remains unchanged. We have always emphasized this and Ukrainian policy has not changed," the Serbian media quoted Zelensky as saying.

For this statement, the Ukrainian president was subjected to very sharp criticism from the institutions and media in Kosovo.

In response to Zelensky's comment in Pristina, local authorities took down Ukrainian flags. A video of the flag being taken down was published by the city's mayor, Perparim Rama.

“The state of Kosovo must be respected. When Kosovo is not respected, the capital Pristina reacts!“, he wrote on Facebook.