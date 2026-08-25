The Institute for the Study of War

Ukrainian forces are conducting a coordinated campaign to suppress and destroy enemy air defenses in Russian border regions as part of their broader campaign aimed at Russian economic and military targets in Russia and occupied Ukraine.

This was noted by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces (USF), Major Robert "Madyar" Broddy, reported that on the night of August 23-24, Ukrainian forces carried out strikes on a Russian MiG-29 fighter jet and a "Kamov Ka-52" helicopter at the "Milerovo" air base in Dolotinka, two air surveillance radars and an air defense sensor in the Rostov region, as well as an air surveillance system and shelter for the crew of a Zala reconnaissance drone in occupied Crimea.

On the night of August 22-23, Ukrainian forces launched a series of strikes against Russian strike and anti-aircraft forces in the Rostov region, Krasnodar Territory, and occupied Crimea.

On August 24, the General Staff of Ukraine reported that Russian Su-33 and MiG-29 fighters, as well as an Orion reconnaissance drone, were damaged in the August 23 strike. in Krasnodar Krai.

Geographically located videos released on August 23 show Ukrainian forces striking Russian aircraft in Krasnodar Krai.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is setting conditions for the mass nationalization of Russian private assets under the general pretext of protecting critical enterprises from Ukrainian strikes, likely in part to generate additional state revenue.

Russia is introducing additional measures to support Russian businesses in an attempt to mitigate the economic damage caused by Ukraine’s ongoing campaign of strikes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is continuing his efforts to protect an aging loyalist cadre by manipulating the mandatory retirement age, this time extending the term of the chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, until August 7, 2027.

Russia fired two anti-ship missiles at Ukraine overnight "Onyx", six "Kh-31P"/"Kh-59" guided air missiles and 143 drones.

Ukrainian forces continued their campaign of long-range strikes against Russian military and energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian forces recently advanced towards Slavyansk and Khulyaypole, as well as into the western part of Zaporizhia Oblast.