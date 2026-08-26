Attacks on Chernihiv and Kharkiv: Missile Terror and 173 Battles

Russian forces launched massive strikes with drones and artillery against key Ukrainian cities, causing large-scale fires and serious destruction in residential and industrial areas in the early hours of August 26, 2026. In parallel with the air terror, the intensity of ground clashes along the line of contact reached critical levels.

Night strikes and fires in Zaporizhia and Kharkiv

According to official data from the Ukrainian authorities, late in the evening Russian drones attacked an industrial enterprise in the city of Zaporizhia. The mayor and the local administration confirmed that the strike caused a large fire that engulfed buildings and cars in the area. According to information cited by the Ukrainskaya Pravda media outlet (https://www.pravda.com.ua/rus/news/2026/08/25/8050301/), according to initial reports, no serious casualties were reported at the scene, but the material damage was enormous.

Almost simultaneously, the occupiers launched a strike with a "Shahed/Geran" type jet drone on the Osnovyansky district of Kharkiv. The city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, announced on his official Telegram channel that the attack had caused a massive fire in a warehouse and damaged six private houses and several cars. The details of the incident are confirmed in a report by the NV publication (https://nv.ua/ukraine/events/rf-atakuye-ukrajinu-shahedami-u-nizci-oblastey-ogolosheno-povitryanu-trivogu-povidomlyayetsya-pro-zagrozu-balistiki-50635655.html), which states that several people received medical assistance on the spot due to acute stress reaction.

New shelling of Chernihiv: Child injured and houses burned down

The city of Chernihiv has once again become a target of Russian aviation. The head of the city's military administration, Dmitry Brzezinski, reported that in another midnight strike, one private house was burned to the ground, and five other residential buildings in the private sector were partially destroyed.

Among those injured in the attack is a 10-year-old child, as well as two adults (a man and a woman), who were transported to hospitals. The Interfax-Ukraine news agency (https://ru.interfax.com.ua/news/general/1196005.html) adds that in recent days the city has been subjected to systematic shelling, with previous hits also affecting multi-storey apartment blocks.

Escalation on the front: 173 combat clashes in 24 hours

The situation on the battlefield remains extremely tense. In its morning report, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that since the beginning of the day exactly 173 combat clashes have been registered along the entire front line.

The heaviest and most intense fighting is taking place in the Pokrovskoye and Konstantinovskoye directions, where Russian forces are making successive attempts to break through the Ukrainian defenses. The detailed summary of the military command, published by Censor.NET (https://censor.net/ru/news/4020207/genshtab-vsu-o-situatsii-na-fronte-25-avgusta-skolko-boev), shows that the enemy has used hundreds of guided aerial bombs (KAB) and thousands of kamikaze drones in an attempt to push the Ukrainian defenders from their positions. As of 4:25 a.m., defensive operations in the eastern regions are continuing in full force.