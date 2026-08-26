US halts new strikes on Iran, Rubio announces

The United States does not plan to launch new military strikes against Iran “at this stage”, and will instead focus on intensifying economic pressure and a naval blockade. This was announced by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to the foreign ministers of several allied countries, the American news portal Axios exclusively reported.

The change in course of President Donald Trump's administration marks a new stage in the conflict in the Middle East, moving from large-scale military action to a strategy of “economic strangulation“.

The new strategy: Economic “D-Day“ and control of the Strait of Hormuz

According to US officials quoted by Axios, Marco Rubio has stressed that the White House will temporarily refrain from new offensives unless Tehran attacks first. The main emphases of Washington's current policy include:

Financial pressure: Using the new package of severe economic sanctions announced by Treasury Secretary Scott Besant and defined by the administration as an “economic D-Day“.

Using the new package of severe economic sanctions announced by Treasury Secretary Scott Besant and defined by the administration as an “economic D-Day“. Sea blockade: Tightening control over the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring unimpeded traffic of oil tankers under the protection of the US Air Force.

Tightening control over the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring unimpeded traffic of oil tankers under the protection of the US Air Force. Mine Clearance: US forces have successfully neutralized over 100 Iranian naval mines in the strait, which experts say sharply reduces Iran's ability to blackmail global energy markets.

According to publications such as The Times of Israel (hxxps://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog-august-26-2026/) and India Today (hxxps://indiatoday.com), this tactic is expected to remain in effect at least until the US midterm elections, after which military options could be put on the table again.

Political pressure on Trump

The decision to de-escalate direct military strikes coincides with American society's fatigue with the conflict. According to the latest joint Reuters/Ipsos poll (hxxps://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/israel-security/2026-08-25/ty-article-live/two-children-among-four-people-killed-in-gaza-strikes-officials-say/000001a0-3656-dfc3-abf8-b656da950000), public approval in the US for military action against Iran has fallen to a record low of 31%, further motivating the White House to seek alternative methods of influence without sending ground troops.

Despite the lull in airstrikes, diplomatic sources warn that the situation in the region remains extremely dynamic due to unresolved disputes over shipping in the Persian Gulf.