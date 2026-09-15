The wave of air strikes in the deep rear of the Russian Federation continues to grow at an unprecedented pace. To Current time on September 15, 2026, Samara Oblast has been the target of one of the largest coordinated drone attacks (UAVs) since the beginning of the military conflict. [1, 2]

Scale of the Strike: Emergency Measures and Closed Skies

The “drone danger“ was introduced in the region at midnight, with air defense (ADF) and mobile fire groups operating under intense shelling for hours. The Governor of the Samara Region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, officially announced on the social network Max that in the sky above the region were over 40 Ukrainian drones located and downed. [1, 2, 3]

Due to the imminent threat, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) completely closed the airspace over the region at 0:36. The international airport “Kurumoch“ ceased operations, which led to the immediate blocking and delay of dozens of domestic and international flights. [1, 2, 3]

Damage to factories and residential buildings

Despite the intensive work of the defense calculations, falling debris and direct hits caused material damage to the ground. The governor confirmed about: [1]

Infrastructure damage to one of the large industrial enterprises in the district.

Damage to several residential buildings, in which the shock wave broke windows and glass panels. [ 1, 2]

„A round-the-clock operational headquarters is working on site, which is carrying out a full collection of information about the consequences. The most important thing is that no civilians were killed or injured in this raid“, emphasized Fedorishchev. Local authorities explicitly reminded the population that publishing photos and videos from the sites of geographical hits and the work of air defense is strictly prohibited. [1, 2]