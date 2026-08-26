The Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Ratcliffe arrived on a surprise and unannounced official one-day visit to Moscow, world agencies reported in the early hours of August 26, 2026. The information bomb exploded after an American military transport plane A Boeing C-17A Globemaster III was spotted landing at Moscow's Vnukovo airport, later accompanied by a diplomatic motorcade with red license plates in the center of the Russian capital.

This is the first publicly known visit by a sitting director of US intelligence to Russia since November 2021, when then-chief William Burns arrived to warn the Kremlin against starting a war in Ukraine.

Reasons for the visit and the hidden agenda

Although the official agenda of the talks remains top secret, leading international analysts and diplomatic sources outline three main Ratcliffe mission axes:

Negotiations on Ukraine: The visit comes at a time when US-brokered negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine are completely blocked. President Donald Trump's administration is stepping up efforts to revive peace talks.

Warning for Iran: Just a day before the visit, the US announced the large-scale “Economic Outsider“ strategy for complete financial isolation of Tehran. Ratcliffe's visit is likely intended to send a direct warning to Moscow to limit its military and technological cooperation with Iran.

Prisoner exchange: A significant part of the talks with the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin, are believed to have involved the fate of American citizens detained in Russia, including 74-year-old Steven Hubbard.

Official statements and the Kremlin's reaction

The complete information blackout on both sides underscores the critical sensitivity of the mission.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that „no information about the plane“ and that the official schedule of the Russian presidency does not include meetings with representatives of the American administration this week. For their part, the CIA, the White House and the Pentagon refused any official comment on the subject.

US demanded from Kiev: No strikes on Moscow

A critical detail about the logistics of the visit was revealed by the authoritative Financial Times. According to its sources, Washington has officially asked Ukraine to temporarily suspend all drone and missile strikes on Moscow, St. Petersburg and the northern Russian regions in the days surrounding the visit (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) in order to ensure the security of the American delegation. According to Flightradar24, Ratcliffe's plane spent about 4 to 8 hours on Russian soil, then flew back via Riga, Latvia.

International response and comments

The visit sparked a wave of political commentary. According to experts from the British newspaper The Telegraph and the Wall Street Journal, Ratcliffe - known for his more hawkish positions - did not go to Moscow to negotiate concessions, but rather to set clear “red lines” to Vladimir Putin about possible Russian hybrid provocations against NATO infrastructure in Europe.

The domestic political debate in the US has also intensified, with critics of the current administration expressing concerns about “secret agreements behind Kiev“, while Trump supporters see this as a decisive step towards ending global conflicts.