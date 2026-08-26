The Swedish Fortifications Agency, which manages defense assets, has filed an official request for the forced expropriation of private land in the Stockholm archipelago. The main motive is the risks to national security and the need to build effective protection against modern air and sea drones.

According to an investigation by the Swedish newspaper Expressen (expressen.se) and information from public television SVT (svt.se), the 600 sq. m. property is located on the very rocks under which the top-secret Cold War-era base is located. The “Mussø“ base has dozens of kilometers of underground tunnels and docks carved into the granite, which are used for covert submarine maintenance. It was partially closed at the beginning of the century, but the Swedish army has reactivated it at full capacity.

The current owner is Russian businessman Stanislav Aleshchenko, who has proven ties to the Kremlin, although the property is officially registered in the name of his wife (who holds Swedish and Russian citizenship). The couple is building a massive luxury villa there with a large excavated underground level. The Swedish military emphasizes that this piece of land is the only location in the area of the base that is not under their control. Its geographical location gives it a tactical advantage and perfect visibility of the approaches to the military facility.

„We are in the most serious security situation since the end of World War II. "The development of Russian drone warfare tactics has completely changed the threats facing Sweden and the Alliance," said Chief of the Defence Staff Lieutenant General Carl-Johan Edström, quoted by the Anadolu Agency (aa.com.tr). The Swedish Defence Ministry also confirmed that the case was a priority to ensure that no one would have access to critical NATO infrastructure.

The expropriation request comes amid broader measures that Stockholm has taken since joining NATO. A study by the Swedish security services SÄPO, cited in international analyses by TVP World (tvpworld.com), shows that Russian citizens and Kremlin-linked entities own nearly 250 strategic properties in the country, including near airports and military zones, raising concerns about espionage and hybrid attacks.