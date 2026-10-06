Top US diplomat: Situation in Ukraine not moving towards ending war

The US wants to play a constructive role in ending the war in Ukraine, but so far the situation is not developing in that direction. This was stated by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, DWS News reports.

"We have clearly stated that if we can play a role in ending this war, we want to play a constructive role. Obviously, we are monitoring the trends there and we see that they are not currently developing in that direction“, he notes.

Rubio emphasizes that Washington is focused on ending this conflict. He also expressed regret over the high number of casualties in the war.

In addition, the US Secretary of State emphasizes that currently Ukraine's membership in NATO "is not on the agenda".

Source: www.focus-news.net