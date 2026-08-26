The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela has exceeded 6,500 people

The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela two months ago has reached 6,509, up 71 from last week, Spanish news agency EFE reported, BTA reported.

Jorge Rodriguez, the president of the country's National Assembly, said 226,696 people had been treated in hospitals, an increase of 140,338 since August 17.

Meanwhile, 60,785 residential buildings have been inspected, of which 11,001 have been identified as high-risk.

In addition, 600,790 metric tons of debris have been cleared in the two months since the earthquakes, said the lawmaker, who is also the brother of Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez.

The authorities have not yet provided figures for The number of missing persons is still being sought. The search for bodies of the dead continues.

On August 4, the governor of Vargas state, Chavista Alejandro Terán, told radio station Caracol that relatives of those affected in the state had reported 1,579 people missing.

Meanwhile, several representatives of non-governmental organizations, including Aurora Pretel, head of the Spain-based Basque-Ecuadorian Solidarity Association, noted that international aid has decreased. They added that the greatest needs they have encountered are related to water, hygiene and medical supplies.