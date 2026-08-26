Sweden proposes a common North-Baltic air defense shield

The Swedish Moderate Coalition Party will push for the construction of a common North-Baltic air defense shield if the right-wing coalition government retains power after the parliamentary elections in September. This was stated by Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, quoted by “Reuters“, reports BTA.

“We need to better connect our various air defense systems in order to more quickly identify air targets and more effectively counter threats“, Stenergard said during a press conference with her Latvian counterpart Baiba Braže.

According to the Swedish Foreign Minister, effective protection of the region requires that the individual air defense systems act in a coordinated manner. They must be able to exchange data from their sensors to detect and neutralize ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones and other aerial threats.

“This is crucial for our common security“, Stenergard stressed.

She indicated that efforts to build such a system would be gradually intensified, but did not commit to a specific deadline for the common shield to be built and put into operation.

Sweden joined NATO in 2024 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine led to a rethinking of its long-standing national security doctrine. Along with other European countries, the country is also increasing its defense spending.

The moderate coalition party currently governs Sweden at the head of a minority government. However, ahead of the parliamentary elections on September 13, the ruling party is lagging behind the center-left bloc according to opinion polls.