The lead is narrowing! A slim majority of Icelanders support resuming EU membership talks

A slim majority of Icelanders support resuming EU membership talks ahead of a national referendum on Saturday, a new poll shows. However, the gap between the two camps continues to narrow, "Reuters" reports.

The Maskína poll of 1,019 people, conducted between August 21 and 25, showed that 51.3% of those who expressed a position supported resuming negotiations with Brussels, while 48.7% were against. The data was published by the Icelandic daily Vísir.

The lead of supporters of the talks is narrowing. In a previous Maskína survey on August 13, 52.2% supported resuming talks with the EU, compared to 47.8% against. In July, support was 53%.

Icelanders will vote on August 29 on whether Reykjavik should resume EU membership talks, which were suspended in 2013. The referendum will not directly decide whether the country will become a member of the union. If an agreement is reached with Brussels, the terms of accession would have to be approved in a second referendum.

Iceland began EU membership talks in 2009, following a severe financial crisis and banking collapse. Four years later, a new Eurosceptic government suspended the process.

However, interest in membership has been boosted in recent years by the high cost of living, the war in Ukraine and the changed geopolitical situation in the Arctic. An additional factor is the repeated statements by US President Donald Trump about the possible accession of Greenland to the US.

Iceland is already strongly integrated into European structures. It participates in the European Economic Area and the European Single Market, is part of the Schengen Area and the European Free Trade Association together with Norway and Liechtenstein. However, the country does not have the right to vote in decision-making in EU institutions.

Full membership would give Iceland representation in the European Commission, the Council of the EU and the European Parliament. It would also mean joining the customs union and would open up the possibility of adopting the euro.

According to an analysis by the Icelandic Foreign Ministry, if the "yes" camp wins on August 29, official negotiations could begin by the end of 2026 and be completed in about 18 to 24 months.

However, the outcome remains difficult to predict. Another Gallup poll from August also showed a practical tie between the two camps, and analyses suggest that the turnout and decision of undecided voters could prove decisive.