German companies increasingly targeted by foreign intelligence agencies

German companies are increasingly targeted by cyberattacks suspected of being linked to foreign intelligence agencies, according to a study by digital association “Bitkom“ published today and cited by Reuters.

37 percent of companies surveyed that have been victims of cyberattacks say that at least one of the incidents in the past 12 months was linked to a foreign intelligence agency. A year earlier, this share was 28 percent, and in 2023 - 7 percent, which means a more than fivefold increase, according to the study's conclusions.

China and Russia are the main alleged sources of such attacks, with Iran also believed to play an increasingly important role. Of the companies affected, 52 percent traced at least one attack to China, 49 percent to Russia, while 9 percent linked an attack to Iran. All three countries deny carrying out cyberattacks.

German officials have warned in recent weeks of a growing threat from cyberattacks and hybrid attacks.

„Bitcom“ said organized crime remained the main source of attacks, affecting 62 percent of the companies surveyed. However, the lines between criminal groups and state intelligence services are often blurred, said „Bitcom“s president Ralph Wintergerst.

“Intelligence services use criminal structures, and criminals are given free rein as long as they choose their targets in accordance with political instructions“, he said.

Total annual damages from data theft, industrial espionage and sabotage amount to at least 211 billion euros, said “Bitcom“, which represents more than 2,200 companies in the digital economy and supports measures to strengthen cybersecurity.

The study also takes into account the increasing use of artificial intelligence, as traditional methods such as attacks with the so-called ransomware is declining, while AI-powered attacks, including automated phone calls and deepfakes, are causing more damage.

Eight in 10 companies expect attackers to increase their use of AI. “AI is completely changing the nature of attacks,” Wintergerst explained.

The share of companies that feel very well prepared for cyberattacks has fallen to 43 percent from 50 percent a year earlier. However, fewer companies believe that a successful cyberattack could threaten their survival - their share has fallen to 45 percent from 59 percent the previous year.

Cybersecurity spending has remained unchanged, with an average of 18 percent of companies' total IT budgets being allocated to IT security.

Over 1,000 German companies participated in the representative survey.