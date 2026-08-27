War in Ukraine: Record Number of Fighting and Blockades

Russian forces are stepping up their combined drone and missile attacks against civilian targets in Ukraine, while the intensity of ground fighting reaches new highs. At the same time, the economic consequences for Moscow are deepening amid strikes on key infrastructure and international isolation.

Massive strikes claimed lives in Sumy region and Zaporizhia

Last night, the Russians launched a massive attack against the Romansk municipality in Sumy region, targeting a total of 9 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). According to an official statement by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration (OVA), disseminated by news channels, some of the drones were destroyed by air defense, but a direct hit on a civilian infrastructure facility was recorded. A 66-year-old woman died in the strike on a residential building, and four other civilians were injured and sought emergency medical care. (Source: Ukrainian Truth – pravda.com.ua).

At the same time, a Russian UAV also dealt a heavy blow to Zaporizhia, hitting a non-residential building. Three people were injured in the attack – two 17-year-old girls and a 41-year-old man. The blast wave caused serious material damage to surrounding buildings and cars parked in the area. Representatives of the local OVA confirmed that the victims were provided with timely medical assistance. (Source: Informator Ukraine – www.informator.ua).

Second air alert in Kiev and ballistic threat

Shortly before 3:15 a.m., a large-scale air alert was declared in the capital Kiev and a number of northern, central and eastern regions of the country for the second time during the night. Air defense forces reported a real threat of missile fire, including the use of ballistic weapons from the east and the overflight of jet drones, such as the "Banderol". Explosions were reported near several major urban centers, and citizens were urged to stay in shelters until the threat is completely lifted. (Source: Focus Ukraine – www.focus.ua).

Crisis in the Russian oil sector: All major refineries of “Lukoil“ have stopped working

Following successful previous drone attacks by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the Russian energy sector has suffered a historic blow. According to the world agency Reuters, three of the four largest oil refineries (REFs) of the Russian giant “Lukoil“ are completely paralyzed. The fourth largest plant in the Russian Federation, “Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez“ in the city of Kstovo, has stopped working after an attack on the night of August 26, which seriously damaged key technological installations and intermediate communications. Previously, due to similar destructive damage, the Perm Refinery (on August 21) and the Volgograd Refinery (on July 31) were shut down. At the moment, the company's only operating facility in Russia is the small plant in Ukhta. (Source: Deutsche Welle – dw.com).

Bloomberg: Maritime giant MSC blocks routes to Novorossiysk

The world's largest container shipping company – Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC) – has officially stopped accepting new cargo bookings to and from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The decision, cited by Bloomberg, was made immediately after a naval drone attack on the container ship MSC ULSAN III. The company is advising its clients to seek alternative logistics routes through Russian offices until security conditions in the Black Sea stabilize. This move is a severe blow to Russian exports, with statistics already reporting a fourfold drop in oil supplies from Novorossiysk to India in August. (Source: Forbes Russia – www.forbes.ru).

Record escalation on the front: 189 combat clashes in a day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported an extremely high intensity of combat operations on the front line. Since the beginning of the day, 189 combat clashes have been registered. The situation remains most severe in the Pokrovskoye and Konstantinovskoye directions, where Ukrainian defenders are repelling constant Russian assaults. As part of its offensive, the Russian army carried out 60 air strikes, used a record number of nearly 7,000 kamikaze drones, and carried out over 2,300 shelling of Ukrainian Armed Forces positions and nearby settlements. (Source: Censor.NET – www.censor.net).