Qatar and Iran discussed a temporary shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz

The Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss the creation of a temporary shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, quoted by TASS, reports Focus.

The talks focused on specific measures to ensure the safety of shipping after the end of hostilities in the region.

Discuss temporary corridor and mine clearance

During the meeting, proposed phased steps were discussed, including the establishment of a temporary joint shipping corridor through the Strait of Hormuz.

The two sides also discussed the possibility of a joint project for mine clearance in the strait.

“The meeting also discussed current issues regarding the proposed phased steps, which include the establishment of a temporary joint shipping corridor in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a joint project for mine clearance in the strait,“ the statement said.

Qatar and Iran also reaffirmed the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate and resolve differences through dialogue.

Doha offers to mediate between the US and Iran

This is the first visit by the Qatari prime minister to Iran since February 1 of this year.

At the end of February, the US and Israel launched military action against Iran. Tehran responded with strikes on Israeli territory and US military facilities in the region. Qatar itself has also been the target of repeated attacks.

After the end of the hot phase of the conflict, Doha officially offered its mediation services in indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran to achieve a lasting ceasefire.

The proposed shipping corridor and the possible demining of the Strait of Hormuz are part of efforts to restore normal shipping through one of the most important sea routes for international trade and energy supplies.