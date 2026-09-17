Russian strike on Kiev injures at least 16

A massive Russian missile and drone strike on Kiev injured at least 16 people overnight Thursday and in the early hours of Sept. 17, local authorities in Ukraine said. The attacks were registered in more than 10 locations in the capital, according to the Kiev City Military Administration.

According to the Associated Press, based on reports from Ukrainian authorities, among the wounded were a 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. Authorities in Kiev also reported damage to a warehouse, office building, residential buildings and cars in various areas of the city.

What has been confirmed so far

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that during the night attack they destroyed or jammed 131 Russian air targets. According to their information, the attack included ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and 157 drones and decoys, and mainly affected Kiev, Zaporizhzhia and Odessa regions. The Ukrainian side also stated that strikes were carried out in 36 places, and debris from intercepted targets fell in five places.

At the moment, there is no confirmed unified information on the scale of all damage, and the number of victims and injured may be updated by local authorities during the day. In such cases, military and city administrations often announce initial data that is subsequently refined.