Ukrainian intelligence: Kremlin plans to mobilize 600,000 more people into the army this year and next

Russia is preparing plans for an additional mobilization wave this year and next year, with the goal of recruiting 300,000 soldiers this year and another 300,000 next year.

This was reported by the press service of the administration of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, citing data from Ukrainian intelligence services, quoted by the Ukrinform agency, BTA reports.

"Ukraine has information that the Russian General Staff has already prepared a scenario for additional mobilization of 600,000 people within the specified deadlines this year and next year. "First of all, it is planned to replenish the formations and military units fighting on the front in Ukraine, as well as the units of the Russian Armed Forces that are currently being formed," the statement said.

The report notes that the Russian political leadership views the next wave of mobilization as a response to Moscow's loss of the initiative in the war, the continued increase in human losses on the battlefield, and the significant slowdown in the recruitment of regular soldiers in various regions.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the human losses of the Russian army from January to July of this year amounted to approximately 240,000 people, of whom at least 140,000 were killed. At the same time, during the same period, the Russian forces recruited fewer than this number for regular military service - 232,000 people.

As part of preparations for the next wave of mobilization and the recruitment of criminal elements into the personnel service, Russia has begun to make changes to the relevant legislation and regulatory acts, the report notes. Control over military registration is being significantly strengthened, mechanisms are being created for recruiting persons serving sentences in the Russian prison system, and additional coercive measures are being developed.

The categories of convicted persons eligible for military service in the Russian army have been expanded to include persons with unexpired or uncancelled sentences under 11 articles of the Criminal Code of Russia. These include crimes related to smuggling of toxic, radioactive and explosive substances, weapons and drugs; banditry and organizing or participating in criminal groups; organizing illegal migration; violating safety requirements at fuel and energy facilities; as well as illegal handling, theft or extortion of nuclear or radioactive materials.

The Russian leadership also approved the expansion of mobilization or recruitment of conscripts to certain significant categories of women serving sentences in prisons and penal colonies.

Preparations are also underway to establish quotas for law enforcement agencies – including the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Federal Bailiff Service, the Federal Penitentiary Service, the Investigative Committee – to send employees to conscript service as part of mobilization, Ukrinform notes.