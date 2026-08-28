"To survive, NATO must change: US demands European-led defense on the continent

US Deputy Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby told NATO members last night that the alliance must adapt and that a "more European-led" defense on the continent is needed, Reuters and the Associated Press reported, quoted by BTA.

The Pentagon is pressuring US NATO allies to prove they are strengthening their defenses in Europe as Washington turns its attention to security challenges closer to home and in the Indo-Pacific region, the AP notes. The US has begun to reduce forces stationed in Europe and the Pentagon has launched a review to determine how deep further cuts.

A strong American presence is key to NATO's ability to deter adversaries in Europe such as Russia. The cuts will depend on how effectively European allies and Canada respond to a U.S. request to reform NATO. That would mean they would take over Europe's conventional defense. The United States would provide reinforcements, including nuclear weapons, only if necessary.

The review will create at least four options for Defense Secretary Pete Hegsett, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The process has fueled questions among European officials about whether the U.S. administration is seeking to use the review as a genuine consultation, a symbolic gesture or a negotiating tactic.

“We believe that to survive and truly thrive, NATO must change,“ Colby told ambassadors representing NATO countries during a meeting at NATO headquarters. alliance in Brussels. “This is not a narrow review of just locations and bases, although those are of course important. Rather, it is a look at our strategic position here in a broader sense“, he added, adding that “this will encourage, enable and drive the transition to a more enduring and powerful conventional defense on the continent, led by Europe“.

Colby also praised progress within the alliance and noted that Europe remains “a critical area for the United States“. “Consultation and engagement are a vital part of this review”, he said.

The deputy secretary assured that Washington's goal is to bring “NATO to a more realistic, fit for purpose, fit for time, more balanced structure. And so in that spirit we will continue to review our position in Europe.“

Diplomats described the discussion with the Pentagon's policy chief as positive but preliminary. “The meeting went quite well and showed that the efforts and contributions of the allies to shift the burden are on track,“ said a NATO diplomat.

A European diplomat described the discussion as “basic sounding” and added that “the overall message from the allies was very clear: Europe is growing stronger and unity is key”.