EU Ambassador: Kiev has become a frontline city

The European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, reacted to the Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities - and Kiev in particular - on September 17. She wrote this on her profile on the social network X, reports "Ukrainskaya Pravda".

The death toll in Kiev and the Kiev region alone has approached 120 people since the beginning of August, the EU Ambassador noted.

"Kiev has become a frontline city. Since August 27, we have been under attack both day and night. Last night, the Russians dealt us a heavy blow, launching a massive combined attack using missiles and drones. The attack ended just a few minutes ago. Russia launched dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles and hundreds of drones, more than half of which were jet-powered," wrote Katarina Maternova.

The diplomat also commented on the Russian attack on a passenger train in the Mykolaiv region on September 16. A total of 168 passengers and crew members were evacuated from the train due to the risk of shelling.

"I love Ukrainian trains. I love traveling on them. I continue to do so today, but with fear," the EU ambassador wrote.

She recalled that the Russian Foreign Ministry had designated Ukrainian railway infrastructure as a "legitimate military target" and had stated that no one could guarantee the safety of Western politicians and diplomats visiting Ukraine.

"This is not a warning. This is an admission," Maternova stressed.

On the night of September 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with 157 attack drones, as well as anti-ship, ballistic and cruise missiles; the air defense forces reported shooting down 131 drones. In Kiev, 19 people were injured, and damage was caused to residential buildings, educational institutions, an administrative building, offices, a gas station, warehouses, vehicles and railway tracks.