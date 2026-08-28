German Navy Accuses Russia of Aggressive Behavior

The Inspector General of the German Navy, Vice Admiral Jan Christian Kaak, warned of a high Russian threat, especially in the Baltic Sea, citing “aggressive activity by Moscow“, DPA reported, BTA reported.

The Russian Navy is “aggressive at sea through surveillance of bases and units, attempts at intimidation and sabotage, drone overflights and the use of the shadow fleet in the Baltic Sea“, Vice Admiral Kaak said.

According to him, Russia is now also protecting the ships of its so-called shadow fleet with weapons, either through naval vessels or through armed security teams on board. But Kaak added that it also puts additional pressure on the Russian navy, which does not have unlimited resources.

The shadow fleet includes tankers and cargo ships used by Russia to circumvent sanctions, including a Western-imposed price cap on Russian oil exports to third countries. The ships often fly foreign flags and, according to Western officials, hide their movements or the origin of their cargo.

Kaak said Germany and its allies now have a much clearer picture of maritime activity by combining data from ships, aircraft, coastal radars and satellites.

The time it takes to detect suspicious activity has dropped from 17 hours to around one, he noted. The naval inspector also highlighted the navy's role in protecting global trade, saying that events in the Middle East, the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf show that freedom of navigation cannot be taken for granted.

He added that the number of crews in the German navy is growing again, with 3,000 additional personnel expected by 2026.