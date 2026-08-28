Students in Greece have decreased by 21,000 in three years, 100 kindergartens and schools have been closed

Students in Greece have decreased by 21,000 in three years, and 100 kindergartens and primary schools have been closed, reports the electronic edition of the Greek newspaper "Kathimerini". The data comes from a report titled "Greece in Figures" prepared by the national statistical office ELSTAT and the Ministry of Education, BTA reported.

In the 2023-2024 school year, the number of children enrolled in kindergartens and primary schools was 1,291,289. For the upcoming school year, the number of children in both levels of the Greek education system will be 1,270,331.

Each year, one class of students is "lost" in each school, the data show. According to experts, the decrease in the number of students is a reflection of the country's demographic problems. The Ministry of Education expects that the high school stage will also be affected soon, "Kathimerini" reports.

The decreased number of students also leads to the closure of schools and kindergartens. The problem affects not only small villages, but also cities, "Kathimerini" also writes. Statistical data from recent years show a deepening demographic crisis in Greece.

According to the European Statistical Office Eurostat, last year the population of Greece was 10,370,000, and this year it is expected to decrease to 10,360,000. 15 years ago, the Greek population reached its maximum, with 11.1 million people registered in the country.

The reasons for the observed trend are many and mainly related to the modern way of life - economic insecurity, unemployment, excessive involvement of parents, lack of social support policies.

In an attempt to help parents, the Greek authorities are granting a one-time financial aid of 150 euros for each child this year, which will be sent by the end of the month to families that meet certain criteria, reports the Greek public television ERT.