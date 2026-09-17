Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiha said at a joint press conference with his Slovenian counterpart Tone Kaiser that one of the key results of the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump in New York could be the achievement of a truce in the energy and maritime spheres, Ukrinform reports.

"We welcome the efforts of our partners - the efforts of the US - aimed at achieving this, and we believe that with the active participation of the US this is fully achievable. We are preparing for the meeting between President Zelensky and President Trump within the framework of the UN General Assembly, and I believe that achieving a ceasefire could be one of the main results of this meeting," said Kiev's top diplomat.

According to him, this could be a ceasefire in the energy sector and in the Black Sea at the same time.

The minister stressed that Ukraine wants to end this war.

"We have proposals; we have a vision of how to move towards this. We need the support of the world and we must reject any illusions about Russia's good intentions. Russia only understands pressure," the foreign minister said.