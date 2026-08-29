New Bets: Pete Hegseth Could Run for President in 2028

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has discussed the possibility of running for president of the United States in 2028. This is reported by NBC, citing sources familiar with the discussions. According to the information, Hegseth and his wife Jennifer have discussed this possibility with close aides and friends over the past few months, summarized "Focus".

The former Fox News host's political ambitions gained new attention earlier this month when Hegseth traveled to the Iowa State Fair to campaign for Congressman Zach Nunn (R-Iowa). Iowa traditionally holds a key position in presidential politics as the first state to hold Republican nominating contests, which has sparked curiosity following the Defense Secretary's visit.

In an interview with NBC, however, the Pentagon categorically denied the allegations, calling them “stupid”. “Secretary Hegseth is not running for president and his main priority is leading the Department of War. "All other speculation is foolish," the Defense Department said in a statement.

Hegseth's candidacy could pit him directly against two heavyweights in the Trump administration who are considered potential contenders in 2028: Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, NBC notes.

If he runs in the Republican primary, Pete Hegseth will have to answer criticism about his handling of the ongoing war in Iran and last year's "Signalgate" scandal. According to members of the MAGA movement, as Secretary of Defense, he must achieve victory in the Middle East war to win supporters.

Pete Hegseth himself categorically denies having any ambitions for the presidency.